IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — On Sunday, Feb. 28, at 7:26 p.m. Ionia County Sheriff’s Deputies were sent out to a residence in the 200 block of Phillip Court after reports of a stabbing.

A man called 911 to report that he had stabbed another adult man in “self defense”.

When deputies arrived, they secured the residence with the help of the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Lakeview, and LIFE EMS, who attempted to save the man who was stabbed.

However, the stabbed man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The names of those involved in the incident are not being released at this time.

The man who stabbed the other man has been cooperating with investigators, and officials say there is no threat to public safety.

Agencies assisting the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office include the Ionia Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Lakeview, LIFE EMS, Ionia County Central Dispatch, and the Ionia County Medical Examiner’s Office.

If you have any information on the incident, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to call Sergeant Phillip A. Hesche at 616-527-5363 or by email at phesche@ioniacounty.org