LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—A man is dead after his car hit a utility pole around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.

The Lansing Police Dept. told 6 News it happened on East Grand River Avenue and Newton Street.

Officers responded to a report of a single-car crash, and when officers arrived at the scene they found a 58-year-old man who was driving the car with serious injuries.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and died a short time later.

Police told 6 News Lansing Board Water & Light shut down the street until 5:30 a.m. to fix the power pole and down the wires.

Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and if you have any information call the Lansing Police Dept. at (517) 483-4600.