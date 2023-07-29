LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One man has died after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that happened around or before 8:50 p.m. Friday on the 4000 block of South Martin Luther King., Jr. Blvd.

Lansing Police Department officers were on the scene shortly after, they confirmed.

The young man was on the side of the road with critical injuries, they said.

Medical personnel transported him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The road near the accident was shut down for hours while police investigated.