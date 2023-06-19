LAKE ORION, Mich. (WLNS) — A 55-year-old man died Friday evening after falling out of his boat and drowning in Lake Orion, according to police.

Officials said the Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was called to the 600 block of Victoria Island by the Lake Orion Village Police Department on Friday at about 5:40 p.m. in response to a report of a missing boater, identified as Tonino Zaccagnini.

Zaccagnini’s family reported him missing after seeing some of personal items floating in the water near a boat house and an empty boat that was adrift on the lake.

Officials said he was eventually found about 15 feet from the shore in about six feet of water.

The rescue team recovered Zaccagnini from the water and performed CPR.

He was then taken to a nearby boat launch where Orion Township Fire Department paramedics took over life-saving efforts.

Officials said Zaccagnini was pronounced dead after the life-saving efforts at the boat launch.

An autopsy is planned and the death remains under investigation, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.