SANDSTONE TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – A 74-year-old man is dead after being rear-ended in Jackson County.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a crash at around 10:24 a.m. on June 8.

The initial investigation has found that traffic on I-94 was stopped due to an unrelated accident near Dearing Rd.

A Ford Escape, occupied by the 74-year-old man and one other person, was stopped in the right-hand lane when a Hyundai Sonata crashed into the rear of their vehicle.

The Escape then rolled into a ditch. The man was taken to Henry Ford Health with serious injuries and later died.

The other occupant of the Escape, a woman, was also taken to Henry Ford Health.

The driver of the Sonata, an 18-year-old Jackson County resident, also sustained injuries during the crash and was taken to Henry Ford Health.

The crash is under investigation by the Jackson County Accident Reconstruction Team.