A worker has died in what the Litchfield police are calling an industrial accident in Litchfield Wednesday morning.

According to Litchfield Police Chief Dan Roberts, Jonathan Britton, 35, was operating a press machine at Jems of Litchfield, a company that manufactures goods for the auto and other industries.

The investigation has been turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

>>>This story will be updated online as more information becomes available