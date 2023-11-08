LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department says one man was killed in a crash that shut down I-69 for six hours on Wednesday morning.

In a press release on Facebook, officials say they were dispatched to NB I-69, south of Five Point in Walton Township for a collision. A preliminary investigation revealed a tractor trailer and a passenger van collided on the highway. The van had seven occupants and rolled into the ditch as a result of the collision.

Illinois resident Normandie Lyon, 70, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was an occupant of the van.

Eaton County Sheriff’s Department says the collision remains under investigation.