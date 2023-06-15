MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 45-year-old Eaton Rapids man died early Thursday morning after a crash on a motorized bicycle in Meridian Township.

According to a statement from the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, the man was riding through a parking lot near the intersection of Jolly Road and Okemos Road at about 1 a.m. when the motorized bicycle struck a curb, causing him to lose control.

The man then hit his head on the pavement, causing the fatal injury.

According to the sheriff’s department, Meridian Township Police Department was the first to respond on the scene after the accident.

The sheriff’s department said foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office as 517-676-8202.