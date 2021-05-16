Man dies in one-car crash in Portland Township

(WLNS) — A 31-year-old Woodland man died in a one-car crash in Portland Township in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Alcohol and narcotics appear to be a factor, according to the police report. The man was pronounced dead on the scene, there were no other passengers in the car.

It happened at 12:33 A.M when The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to call of a crash on East David Highway. When they arrived, they found a 2014 Black Ford Taurus on the side of the road with the driver still inside.

After investigation they determined the car was travelling well above the speed limit and then flipped off the highway.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the report.