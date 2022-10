BUNKER HILL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A man was found dead in his camper Tuesday afternoon at Wheel Inn Campground.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old man from Missouri died of an apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Two dogs were also found dead in the camper.

The poisoning is believed to have originated from the propane heater the man was using.

The name of the man who died has not been released, and deputies said that the incident is believed to have been accidental.