Man does 50 push-ups, at 50 state capitols, in 50 days for veteran suicide awareness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Darren Hafford is making his way across the country for a cause. 50 push-ups, at 50 state Capitols in 50 days, all to raise awareness about veteran suicide.

“Currently we’re losing more veterans to suicide than to actual combat,” said Hafford.

On Wednesday evening, he stopped in downtown Lansing to do his push-ups. It was the 18th day of his 50 day trip. Except, he’s actually been doing push-ups for awareness for years.

“In 2016, there was a push up challenge that went viral to do 22 push ups for 22 days because that was the average of how many veterans were unfortunately committing suicide a day,” said Hafford.

He is a U.S.M.C and Army National Guard veteran, “I went through counseling about a year and a half ago and it changed my life…deciding that you need help, once you make that step it’ll get easier after that,” Hafford said.

At the Capitol steps, Hafford got a visit from someone who has been in his shoes, a local marine veteran who served in Vietnam.

Hafford and a local veteran hug after taking a few pictures together in front of the Capitol

“It makes me feel awesome, we gave him a t shirt and just let him know man, we’re still brothers and you know that’s the beauty of the military, you serve, you’re still family,” said Hafford.

