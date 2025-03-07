LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office charged 23-year-old DeAnthony Vanatten from Lansing on multiple charges. Vanatten is the same individual who is charged with carrying a concealed weapon into an East Lansing Mejier.

Vanatten, who was 20 years old at the time, was shot while running away from East Lansing Police Officers in the parking lot of the Lake Lansing Meijer in April of 2022.

Vanattan is being charged with the following offenses:

Prohibited person in possession of a firearm

Felonious assault

Two counts of felony firearm

Domestic assault

Interfering with electronic (phone) communication

Habitual offender (based on a 2024 conviction for attempted resisting and obstructing police).

The prosecutor’s office ways Vanatten was convicted of attempted resisting and obstructing police in 2024, but he failed to appear in court and was issued a warrant for his arrest.

He is scheduled for a probable cause conference on March 21, 2025, and a preliminary examination on March 28th at 8:30 a.m.