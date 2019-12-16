Man facing life in prison in murder of MSU student

Closing arguments were heard today in the case of a Mississippi man charged with shooting and killing a Michigan State student last year.

Thirty year old Steven Washington faces multiple charges including second degree murder in the killing of 22 year old Michigan State student Isai Berrones at the 25 East Apartments on Abbot road.



Today he sat silently listening to testimony and the prosecution make it’s final statements. According to testimony, on the night of October 12, 2018 two groups of people were involved in a heated argument that turned deadly after a physical fight broke out.



In their closing statements prosecutors say Washington took a gun and pointed it at 22 -year old Berrones, shot him in the chest, and then left him to die.​ They claim Washington fled to Ohio– he was later arrested there a week later. ​ Prosecutors also say that witness testimony confirms the timeline as well as the fact that Washington was in the area where the shooting happened and was armed at the time.​



If convicted Washington will face life in prison. Two other’s face charges of helping commit this crime.​ Tomorrow morning the defense will make it’s closing arguments and then it will be up to the jury to decide Washington’s fate.

