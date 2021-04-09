Man found dead in home on W. Michigan Ave, police treating death as suspicious

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Police responded to a welfare check near the intersection of W. Michigan Ave and Haze St this afternoon and discovered a deceased man inside.

The call came around 3:30 p.m on Friday.

The Lansing Police are treating the death as “suspicious” and the Michigan State Police forensic team has been called to investigate.

Several dogs were found inside the home and removed by Ingham County Animal Control.

<<<This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available>>>