Man found guilty in 2017 Summit Township murder

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been found guilty in the October 27, 2017 murder of Ronald Owens.

Raheim Armstrong was convicted of First Degree Felon Murder and faces life in prison without parole.

Armstrong shot and killed Owens near 227 South Street in Summit Township.

“I want to thank the jury for the verdict and thank them for doing their civic duty to serve as jurors,” said Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka. “Murder trials are difficult and intense. They did a great job,” said Jarzynka.

“I also want to thank the prosecution trial team of Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steve Idema and MSP Detectives Dave Stamler and Toby Baker. They did an outstanding job in both preparing and presenting this case to the jury,” said Jarzynka.

Armstrong is set to be sentenced on October 28 before Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant.