Man hanging off the side of Trump Tower

CHICAGO, IL (WLNS) – This morning there is an active scene with a man and a SWAT team at Trump Tower.

Currently, there is a man dangling from the side of the building, making threatening statements and demanding to speak with the President.

According to reports, the man has been hanging from the tower since 5:30 pm Sunday. In a video released by the man on the side of the building, he says he’s an immigrant student facing deportation.

Authorities say a negotiator is on scene and has been talking to the man for several hours. As more happens with this story 6 News will keep you updated.