Man held on murder charge after a neighbor found dead in home

HOMESTEAD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A northern Michigan man faces an open murder charge after an elderly neighbor was found dead inside her burning home, authorities said.

Jeffrey Duane Stratton, 57, of Homestead Township was being held without bond after being arraigned Sunday in a Benzie County court, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Stratton was captured by Michigan State Police after running from his home. A police dog led officers there from the nearby home where 72-year-old Linda Henry was found dead Friday afternoon and surrounded by flames, the release said.

Sheriff’s deputies had been sent to the home on a report of a breaking and entering in progress.

It wasn’t clear how the woman died or why she was slain.

It also wasn’t clear whether Stratton has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.