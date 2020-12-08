Man houses chickens in small scale replica of Astrodome

HOUSTON, TX – A Texas man’s handy-work is going viral after he built a scale model of the Astrodome to serve as a coop for his chickens.

Darren Johnson, a Houston native, said it took him approximately 100 hours to build the exact scale replica of the famed sports stadium.

He said the structure was originally going to be a greenhouse for his wife’s plants, but they decided to make it into a chicken coop when their flock grew too large for the previous plan.

The coop features all of the retired Houston Astros jerseys that are currently hanging in Minute Maid Park, the baseball club’s current stadium, including Hall-of-Famers Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio and Nolan Ryan.

Johnson said the chickens are even named after current players including Jose Altuve, A.J. Hench, Chicken Correa and Julia, which is the namesake of team reporter Julia Morales.