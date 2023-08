HAMLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a male suspect with outstanding warrants in the Eaton Rapids area.

The suspect, Dustin Long, fled on foot from deputies. He is not believed to be a threat to the public, according to authorities.

Due to the search, there is an increased police presence in the area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of the wanted subject, contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office immediately by calling 517-543-5433.