LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- A man is in critical condition at the hospital after getting rescued from under a car.

At 4:08 p.m. on Tuesday, Lansing police officers were sent to the 200 block of Magnolia Street where a man was trapped under his car.

A witness said they saw the man working on his car when it then fell on top of him.

The victim was removed by the witness and was subsequently taken to the hospital by EMS.

Officers are still investigating the incident and said they are unsure of what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 517-483-4600.