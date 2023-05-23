Police responded to a disturbance at Marguerite Apartments. A male stabbing victim was reported to be in critical condition.

LANSING TWP., Mich. (WLNS) — A male stabbing victim was reported to be in critical condition after he was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning by family, Lansing Township Police Department confirmed.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a call of a disturbance at Marguerite Apartments, 2310 Marguerite Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, the victim was not present, police reported.

The victim was later reported to be in critical condition at a hospital.

Police say one suspect has been identified in the stabbing, but is not currently in custody.