LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – An 18-year-old Lansing man is in custody after a foot chase with police.

At around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 3400 block of Wainwright Ave.

Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a shooting. A short time later, officers engaged in a foot chase with the suspect.

A gold Buick minivan sustained damage during the chase.

LPD officers told 6 News this case may be connected to a separate incident involving a silver sedan from earlier this week.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call LPD.