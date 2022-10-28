Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man is in Lansing Police Department custody after fleeing from an accident.

In the evening hours on Friday, Lansing Police and Lansing Fire Department first responders were dispatched to calls of a car crash on East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street in Lansing.

Officers discovered a single car that had been flipped upside down in the intersection. The driver was nowhere to be found.

Police used K-9 units to track the driver to a nearby home. Police say the driver broke into the home and refused to leave.

Two negotiators from the LPD Tactical Unit eventually coaxed the man outside.

The suspect’s name has not been released and authorities are seeking charges.

Police wanted to notify the public that the light at East Oakland Ave and North Larch Street is currently down. Drivers traveling through the area should treat the intersection as a four-way stop.