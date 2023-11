LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lansing police are investigating a shooting on the 1600 block of Alpha Street, near S Pennsylvania and E Mt Hope Avenues.

According to police a 33-year-old man was shot and injured. First responders have taken him to a nearby hospital.

Police said they do have a “person of interest” in custody. At this time no names or the victim’s condition are being released.