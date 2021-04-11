Man jumps in Grand River to try and escape police, now in custody

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man is in custody after leading the police on a chase that saw him jump into the Grand River in an attempt to get away.

It started shortly after midnight on Sunday when Lansing Police were called to the 2200 block of North Larch St. to check on a suspicious vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the driver of that car, who soon fled the scene. The driver — described as a Hispanic male in his late 20’s — led the cops on a chase over to 1501 N. Grand River where he began to run at Dietrich Park.

The subject jumped into the Grand River in an attempt to escape, but after an undisclosed amount of time, was forced to swim to shore out of exhaustion. Police detained the subject at that time before taking him to a local hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

The man is now in custody and is expected to be arraigned later today at the 54-A district court on charges of fleeing and allude. An investigation is ongoing to determine if he is involved in a kidnapping.

This is a developing story — stay with 6 News as the story develops.