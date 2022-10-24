SENEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man has died after his vehicle was struck by items that came loose from an oncoming vehicle on M-28 on Sunday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Manistique Post responded to a vehicle crash near mile marker 203 on M-28 in Seney Township at approximately 1 p.m. on October 23.

According to MSP, a pickup truck driven by Matthew Morgrette of Colorado was driving eastbound on M-28 when a kayak and roof rack atop a westbound passenger car came loose, striking the pickup truck. The roof rack reportedly pierced the windshield of the pickup, killing Morgrette.

Morgrette’s wife was a passenger in the pickup at the time of the crash, but was not injured. The kayak struck a third vehicle that was traveling behind Morgrette, causing minor damage but no additional injuries.

The driver of the passenger car, a 58-year-old Wisconsin man, was not injured.

MSP says the crash is currently under investigation and will be forwarded to the Schoolcraft County Prosecutor for review once the investigation is complete.

MSP was assisted by Alger County Sheriff’s Department, Seney First Responders, and Alger County EMS.