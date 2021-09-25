Man killed in crash near Greenville

FAIRPLAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead after a crash near Greenville Friday.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Miller Road and M-57 in Fairplain Township.

Police say the man was driving on Miller Road when he ran a stop sign and his car went airborne, the car landed back on the road, went off the road and crashed into trees.

The man was ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Police do not know if the man was wearing a seatbelt and say speed is a factor in this crash.