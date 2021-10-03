Man killed in Kalamazoo shooting, suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E Maple Street.

Police say when they got to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man from Portage who was shot. Life-saving efforts were attempted until paramedics got there.

The man was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

Officials found and arrested a suspect, a 24-year-old man from Kalamazoo, around 4:45 p.m. in Van Buren County, KDPS says. Officials say he is being charged with open murder.

Authorities have not yet release the name of the suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.