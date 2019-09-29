Man killed, woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash

PULASKI TWP., Mich. (WLNS)– Police were called to the 9900 block of Pulaski Road, just north of Folks Road for a motorcycle crash around 8 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, two subjects were ejected off of a motorcycle after the driver lost control. Both subjects were not wearing helmets.

One man was pronounced dead on scene and another female was taken by ambulance to Henry Ford hospital.

The female suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the accident.

