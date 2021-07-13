Man living in home without lease or paying rent: ‘As far as I’m concerned, this is my house’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Yesterday, 6 News brought you the story of a neighborhood in south Lansing whose residents are fed up with a house that’s lawn is covered in trash on Obsand Avenue.

6 News is here for you with an interview with the owners, as well as the couple who is living in the home against the owners’ wishes.

That’s right. The people who actually own this home don’t live t

here.

They say they’re being taken advantage of by the people who are staying there and causing a mess.



However, when 6 News reporter Tony Garcia spoke with that couple today, they said they were invited guests.

“They came in to stay for one night supposedly and they ended up staying indefinitely I guess, that’s the way it is right now,” said the 85-year-old man who owns the home.



He says he lived here with his wife in the 60s and 70s, and then rented it out off and on for years after that.



The home sat vacant since 2010– until last February when the homeowner’s handyman started fixing it up to sell.



That’s when the handyman allegedly told Chris and Melissa Lavoy they could move in.

“He says he’s going to gift us the house because my wife’s daughter was in a bad accident,” said Chris Lavoy.

The problem is -it wasn’t his to give.

But that doesn’t seem to bother Lavoy.

Lavoy said he is aware that he is living in the house illegally, is not paying rent, and is aware that the trash is a violation of city code.

However, he still argues he has a right to be here because he was invited

As for where all the trash is coming from?



Lavoy says it’s not all junk

He sells it as scrap.

The rest of the trash, he told 6 News, he can clean up any time and might get to it in the next few days.

As for the homeowner? He says he’s moved beyond the money lost in rent. He’s more upset with the damage that’s been done and just wants his house back.

“It’s frustrating and at my age, I don’t need it.”

The homeowner went to court in April and gave a 30-day notice for the tenants to leave as of May 8, but that has not happened.



He and his attorney are scheduled to go to court again tomorrow to try and get this situation solved.