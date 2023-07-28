JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who pleaded guilty to weapons and meth charges in 2020 has lost his appeal case in Jackson Circuit Court, which he filed on the grounds that he should get a new hearing because his Nov. 18, 2020 sentencing was on Zoom, and not in person.

Richard Eugene Dean did not object at the time to the Zoom hearing, but also did not waive his right to be physically present, according to the State of Michigan Court of Appeals.

He argued that the trial court had violated MCR 6.006 by conducting his sentencing on Zoom without obtaining a waiver of his right to appear in person.

The Appeals Court ruled 3-0 to deny his request, on the grounds that the sentencing happened during the COVID pandemic, and that the courts had been ordered to conduct hearings remotely when possible.

Dean was convicted of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, as well as carrying a concealed weapon.

The court sentenced him to simultaneous terms of 8.75 to 20 years in prison for possession with intent, and 2 to 5 years in prison for carrying a concealed weapon.