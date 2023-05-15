DELTA TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – A family is in dire straights after they’ve been searching for more than a week for their loved one.

Now, the family is on a mission to get more support from the community and law enforcement.

“At this point, we are just going crazy trying to get any leads and figure out where he might have gone or what might’ve happened to him,” said Justin Johnson.

Both Justin and his sister Jessica, have been searching for their father for eight days after he went missing on Sunday, May 7th.

That’s when 63-year-old Richard Johnson was last seen.

“He went missing Sunday night he left the Delta Square apartment, and went over to Plum Tree Apartments, and then there was no sightings of him after that,” said Justin.

Justin said his father suffers from Huntington’s Disease, which can cause memory issues and has been without his medication, phone, or wallet.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, pajama pants, and a baseball cap.

The family contacted the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office the following Monday and filed a report. But they have a concern.

“Eaton County and Delta Township have still yet to release a missing person’s report,” said Justin.

When 6 News reached out to Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, they say the only thing they haven’t done, is put out an alert to the community, and they will release one soon.

They said they’ve had drones in the sky, dogs on the ground, and gauged community surveillance cameras, but no leads.

The family said they tried to hang up flyers at Plum Tree Apartments where he was last seen. Only to have them torn down from management.

“They said they don’t want their residents to feel unsafe that’s why they took our flyers down,” said Justin.

Entrance of Plum Tree Apartments where Richard Johnson was last seen

Despite the setbacks, the family wants answers.

If anyone has seen Richard or might know of his whereabouts, contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at (517) -543-3512.

“I couldn’t ask more from the community besides just keep sharing his face and keep an eye out,” said Justin.