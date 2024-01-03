LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A man who stole over $100,000 from the Gun Lake Casino has been ordered by a federal judge to pay back more than $80,000.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten announced in a news release Wednesday Jordan Lewis Cook, 26, of Hopkins, Mich. was sentenced to four months in prison and two years of supervised release for theft from a tribal organization. He was also ordered

to pay $84,564 in restitution.

Cook is accused of taking over $100,000 between Sept. 2021 and Nov. 2022 while he was employed at the Gun lake Casino in Wayland, Mich. The casino is operated by the Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe).

During his employment, Cook is accused of “pocketing large amounts of cash” while clearing out jammed cash-out machines at the casino.

“This case reflects my office’s strong commitment to working in partnership with tribal

leadership and law enforcement to prosecute crimes that occur on tribal lands, including theft from tribal businesses,” Totten said in the news release. “Together we will hold criminals accountable for their wrongdoing.”

This case was investigated by the Gun Lake Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of

Investigations (FBI).