Man performs aerial walk with Lego pole

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WLNS) – Daredevil Nik Wallenda’s latest stunt involved Legos, and it was anything but child’s play.

He walked a 500-foot tightrope across Florida’s Legoland Resort using a 28-foot long stainless steel balancing pole.

However, it was covered in colorful plastic Lego bricks adding up to 75 pounds.

Officials say, that’s twice the normal weight Wallenda usually carries during his performances.

He was about 60 feet above the ground when he accomplished his feat to kick off Piratefest at Legoland.

The rope stretched from the Masters of Flight flying theatre, across the park’s entrance, to the Legoland pirate hotel.