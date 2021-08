JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eiron Bankhead pled guilty to second-degree murder in a 2019 shooting on Monday,

Bankhead pled guilty to shooting and killing Kordell Brzozowski on May 18, 2019.

In exchange for the guilty plea, one count of Felony Firearm was dismissed.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 20, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

If given the maximum penalty, Bankhead faces life in prison.