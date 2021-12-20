Man pleads guilty in Livingston County criminal sexual conduct case

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Livingston County Man charged with almost 24 criminal sexual conduct (CSC) crimes will serve at least 10 years in prison, announced Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Francis Winegarden II, 43, of Brighton plead guilty to the following charges in front of Judge Miriam A. Cavanaugh:

one count of first-degree CSC – relationship.

one count of fourth-degree CSC – incest.

He was originally charged with:

nine counts of first-degree CSC – person under the age of 13;

four counts of second-degree CSC – person under the age of 13;

five counts of third-degree CSC – incest

two counts of fourth-degree CSC – incest.

As part of the plea, Winegarden will spend 10-20 years in prison, have lifetime electronic monitoring, and register as a sex offender.

“I am proud of the work done to secure this guilty plea from Mr. Winegarden,” Nessel said. “We will continue to prioritize survivors in our pursuit of justice against their abusers.”

Winegarden’s sentencing is set for Feb. 3.