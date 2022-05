JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– A man is facing 15 years in prison after killing a woman in a work zone.

Former Commercial Truck Driver Barry Webb has pled guilty to ‘Moving Violation Causing Death in a Work Zone.’

On Aug. 14, 2020, Webb rear-ended a car stopped on I-94 east in a construction zone. The crash killed passenger Annabelle VanVleet.

Sentencing is set for July 7 before visiting Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant.