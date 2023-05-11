LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — An Grand Blanc man pleaded guilty to charges of impersonating a firefighter and using a police/radio scanner for a felony, WHMI reported.

Ethyn Clark, 18, is scheduled to be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court on May 11.

The charges against Clark stem from an alleged incident that happened at the scene of a fire in Unadilla Township on Feb. 13.

WHMI reported that Unadilla Township police responded to assist fire crews with a structure fire on Van Syckle Court.

While attempting to quell the fire, police said Clark arrived at the scene in a personal vehicle outfitted with emergency lights and a siren.

Clark was wearing minimal firefighting gear, which included a safety vest, radio and helmet.

He allegedly identified himself as a Brighton firefighter, but the Brighton Area Fire Department had not been sent to assist with the fire.

Police identified Clark and discovered his history of impersonating emergency personnel in several counties.