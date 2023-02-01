Harold David Haulman III appeared over Zoom at his arraignment on first-degree murder charges in the death of Ashley Parlier. (Dec. 14, 2022)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has pleaded guilty to killing a woman who went missing from Battle Creek in 2005, agreeing as part of his plead deal to help investigators find her body.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, Harold David Haulman III pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Ashley Parlier, the Calhoun County prosecutor said.

Parlier, 21, left her Battle Creek home on June 12, 2005, and never returned. Family believed she was pregnant.

An undated courtesy photo of Ashley Parlier.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert told News 8 Wednesday Parlier’s body still hasn’t been found. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that detectives were working with Haulman to pinpoint where to look. The actual search would be in the “very early spring,” when ground conditions are better.

Haulman previously pleaded guilty to killing two women in Pennsylvania — Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020 — and was sentenced to two life terms. When police were interviewing him about those killings, he admitted to killing Parlier, too. He told authorities then her body might be in a remote area in Newton Township, south of Battle Creek, and they conducted a search without success in March 2021.

In October 2021, Haulman told a reporter in Pennsylvania he beat Parlier to death with a log. He said he left her body in a field and did not bury her. He was formally charged with her murder in December of last year.

Haulman faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced in April.