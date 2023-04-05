DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) – A man from Macomb Township has been charged with a misdemeanor after allegedly pretending to be a police officer.

Christian Katan Mansoor, 18, is accused of pretending to be a police officer and performing a traffic stop.

Unbeknownst to the alleged phony officer, the woman he pulled over was a real, off-duty Waterford Township police officer.

On Monday evening, Mansoor allegedly tried to pull over the Waterford Township officer in Rochester Hills, while driving a silver BMW with red and blue lights.

When pulled over by Mansoor, she identified herself as a Waterford Township police officer and asked Mansoor for identification.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Mansoor claimed he was with Detroit’s 12th Precinct and that he needed to retrieve his identification from his vehicle.

He then drove off.

The off-duty officer followed Mansoor to a Shelby Township trailer park but lost sight of him.

Deputies later found Mansoor switching his vehicle’s license plates from one BMW to another.

He attempted to run on foot but was quickly arrested.

Mansoor faces one misdemeanor charge of impersonating a police officer. He was given a $5,000 bond.