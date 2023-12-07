LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Charlotte Police Department on Wednesday presented Paul Root with the Medal of Valor, for his actions that likely prevented a shooting in a bar.

It may sound like a saloon storyline from an old Western film, but the actions that earned Root the Medal of Valor took place just last year in Charlotte, Michigan.

The Charlotte Police Department recounted the events of Nov. 4, 2022 at the Eagles Club in a social media post on Wednesday. They said another man on that evening had entered the Eagles Club and tried to shoot a woman at the bar. At that point, Root saw what was happening and tackled the man who had the gun.

“During this process, Mr. Root was able to move the gun offline of the female patron, and the bartender, just as James Carlo discharged the pistol, causing the bullet to go into the ceiling of the bar. Mr. Root then held James Carlo down on the floor until officers arrived,” Charlotte Police wrote in the online post.

“There is no doubt that without the immediate actions of Mr. Root, the female patron, the bartender, Mr. Root himself, or others within the bar could have seriously been injured or killed,” police said in the post.

Charlotte Police awarded Paul Root the Medal of Valor for preventing a shooting in a bar. (Photo/Charlotte Police Department)

The Charlotte Police Department “recognizes citizen actions on the same scale that we would for officer actions,” according to the post. The department’s Honors Board reviewed Root’s actions and determined him a recipient of the Medal of Valor.

“This is the highest award that any officer or citizen can be awarded without dying as a result of their actions,” Charlotte Police said in the post.

James Carlo was later convicted of Assault with the Intent to Murder and a weapons offense, and sentenced to prison, police said.