GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been sentenced to two years in prison for threatening a Calhoun County emergency dispatcher.

Jonathan Joshua Munafo, 35, most recently of Winter Park, Florida, called the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2021, and demanded to speak to a deputy or sergeant.

He identified himself as “Yankee Patriot” and proceeded to berate the dispatcher.

When the dispatcher’s supervisor overtook the conversation, Munafo said, “Put a cop on the phone now, or it’s going to way worse for your family. I’m telling you; this isn’t a threat. It’s a promise. I’m going to cut your throat; I’m going to make you eat your nose. I’m going to hurt you bad for this.”

Munafo placed around 143 calls to the dispatch center from a truck stop in North Carolina. The supervisor on the line pleaded with him to keep the line clear for actual emergency calls.

He continued by claiming that the dispatcher was risking lives by letting him tie up the line and that after the “Insurrection Act” he would come to her house.

Munafo allegedly participated in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot the following day.

“Violence, threats of violence, or intimidation is never the answer,” said U.S. Attorney Mark A. Totten. “My office will not tolerate this behavior, especially when it interferes with the life-saving duties of first responders and jeopardizes the public’s safety.

Munafo was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet T. Neff to 24 months in prison and three years’ supervised release for making threats to emergency dispatch personnel and tying up an emergency phone line for three hours.

He has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. for multiple offenses, including assaulting a U.S. Capitol police officer.