KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is recovering after a shooting in Kalamazoo early Sunday.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it responded to the 1300 block of James Street around 2 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Shortly after, a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

Anyone having information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.