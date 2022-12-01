MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Mason small business owner is relieved after a man returned a large sum of money that she had lost over the weekend.

Trinia Williams runs a vending machine business with her son. She said while setting up to service gumball and other vending machines around Lansing and Jackson, the pair lost a stack of five, 10 and 20 dollars bills of commission cash.

Williams said after they couldn’t find the money Saturday, a man knocked on the door Sunday and returned it all. She said she’s blown away by his integrity, a word that also happens to be the name of her business.

“I’ve always told my son it’s so important to do the right thing no matter who’s looking or who’s not looking. Integrity is doing the right thing when no one is looking and that’s what that man did. He did the right thing when no one was looking. It just blew us away and we were squealing and screaming and we were just so happy,” said Williams.

The family said they want to find the man who introduced himself as “Mike” to reward him as a thank you.