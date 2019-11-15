Man runs hundreds of miles for ALS awareness

OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Right now in the United States, roughly 16,000 people live with ALS. It’s a disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Every 90 minutes someone is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes someone dies from the disease.

While there is no cure, for the Frank brothers, there is hope.

“I said, you know, if he’s out there doing it, then I should be doing it too,” said James Frank.

Two-hundred-and-thirty miles: all to shine a light on an important cause.

“I started this because I wanted to show support to my brother,” said James Frank.

Meet James and Jerry Frank. Jerry lives with ALS.

“The disease is different for every person, but for me it started in my feet and my legs and started traveling up, and so I have no use of my legs anymore, and I’m at the point where my arms are barely working,” said Jerry Frank.

James says even though he can’t physically understand what his brother is going through, he wants to put his own body to the test.

James is running across Michigan from Muskegon to Port Huron, one foot in front of the other, in hopes of raising more awareness about ALS.

“I’m glad I’m able to do something because it’s really frustrating, because there’s not much I can really do to change his condition,” said James Frank.

It’s something his brother is forever grateful for.

“It’s really humbling, but at the same time, I’m proud of him for doing it,” said Jerry Frank.

“I’ve had wind chills of 4 degrees, ice, slush, snow, traffic, that’s inconvenient, that’s just all that is, it’s inconvenience, it’s nothing like dealing with ALS everyday, so quit whining everybody, start donating,” said James Frank.

As you just read, these brothers are looking for donations in hopes to find a cure for this disease.

If you’d like to donate, click here.