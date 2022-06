JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Jackson man has been sentenced after being convicted of sexual misconduct and assault.

Tyrone Demarcus Parker was arrested and convicted after a rape kit was tested as part of Kalamazoo County’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative.

Parker was convicted of:

Count 1. Assault With Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder: 8-15 years

Count 2. Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree: 25-50 years

(consecutive to count 1)

Count 3. Criminal Sexual Conduct 1st Degree: 25-50 years

(consecutive to count 2)

Count 4. Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree: 5-10 years Jerard M. Jarzynka, Jackson County Prosecutor

Parker is currently serving a prison sentence for a separate sexual assault he committed in 2014.