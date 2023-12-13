LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A White Lake man will spend up to 20 years in prison for threatening an Ingham County Circuit Court Judge.

Christopher Shenberger, 43, was sentenced to nearly five years and up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Attempted False Report or Threat of Terrorism as a habitual fourth offender, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in a news release

Shenberger is accused of writing a threatening letter in December 2021. The letter complained he may be denied parole for failing to complete a sex offender program while serving a a prison term for convictions on two counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and one count of Criminal Sexual Conduct 4th degree. Those convictions occurred in 2016.

FILE PHOTO/WLNS

He is currently serving a 75 to 180 months’ sentence on the sex charges.

The Attorney General’s Office explained his alleged actions:

Shenberger wrote in the letter that if he were required to serve his maximum sentence, he would put “everyone’s name on that docket” on a slip of paper to “go into a jar or whatever and who’s ever name [is picked] up will be killed plain and simple.” Attorney General News Release, Dec. 13, 2023

He was charged in Ingham County Circuit Court, however, because one judge from the court was the victim, the case was handled by Judge John McBain of Jackson County Circuit Court.

“Revenge threats against prosecutors and judges are serious offenses and my office will diligently prosecute these crimes to protect the public servants in our justice system,” said Nessel at the time of Shenberger’s guilty plea. “No judge should be sacrificing their own safety when they fulfill their duties protecting the public.”