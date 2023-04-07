Willie Charles Woods has been convicted of murder

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Willie Woods has been sentenced to life in prison for a murder in Lansing in 2020, according to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Woods was recently convicted of a murder the prosecutor’s office called ‘a brutal and heinous act’ where he stabbed a 66-year old man 52 times.

“We believe the life sentence was just and appropriate given the heinous nature of this terrible crime,” the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office said.

In addition, Woods has a pending case for assault with intent to murder after he allegedly assaulted a corrections deputy at the Ingham County Jail.