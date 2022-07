EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A man has been seriously hurt after he collided with a train in Eaton County.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, at 4:05 p.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Millett Highway and Lansing Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a train headed southbound struck the man on the railroad tracks.

The man is in critical condition in the hospital.

All intersections that were blocked by the train are now open.