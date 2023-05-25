INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — State police are investigating a serious traffic crash on Grand River Avenue near M-52 in Leroy Township.

A construction worker was struck by a car and was seriously injured, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT.)

The stretch of Grand River Avenue will be closed while officials investigate. People are advised to avoid the area and to find another route.

This is a developing story. Stay up-to-date online and on the air as more information is made available.